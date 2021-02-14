WATCH LIVE: Back to school – Motshekga briefs media on public schools readiness

Learners in public schools In January, the department announced a two-week delay in the school calendar following an increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will Sunday, 14 February brief media on the state of readiness for public schools, which were expected to officially reopen on Monday following a two-week delay.

In January, the department announced a two-week delay in the school calendar following an increase of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Teacher unions had previously raised concerns about the safety of learners and teachers, with the department assuring South Africans that measures have been put in place to address the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools.

WATCH LIVE: Motshekga briefs media on the reopening of public schools.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.