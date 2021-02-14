20°C / 22°C
Go

State Capture awaits Zuma testimony despite declaration of defiance

Jacob Zuma was meant to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo from 15 to 19 February, as compelled by the Constitutional Court when it ruled that the former president oblige and testify.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The State Capture Commission is awaiting to receive former president Jacob Zuma on Monday on what is expected to be an interesting week at the commission. The question, however, is whether or not Zuma will stick by his word and not appear.

Zuma was meant to appear before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo from 15 to 19 February, as compelled by the Constitutional Court when it ruled that the former president oblige and testify.

This ruling, however, was met with defiance when Zuma stated that he would defy the highest court in the land and was prepared to go to jail over it.

Zuma has received support for his decision from his closest allies in the African National Congress (ANC) such as Ace Magashule, who called for Zuma to be "left alone", as well as Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans' Association leader Kebby Maphatsoe, who warned there would be consequences if Zuma were to be arrested.

On the other side of the spectrum, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal made an appeal to the party's national executive committee (NEC) to help it make Zuma understand the implications of his refusal.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said Zuma perhaps needed more time to think about his decision.

Timeline

