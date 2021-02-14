Siya Kolisi parts ways with Western Province

There was no confirmation on where Siya Kolisi will ply his trade post-October 2021 despite being linked with a move to the Sharks earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - After 11-years with Western Province, Siya Kolisi, is set to leave.

Kolisi's contract ends in October this year and Western Province were unable to re-sign the flanker.

There was no confirmation on where he will ply his trade post-October 2021 despite being linked with a move to the Sharks earlier this year.

Kolisi was capped by the Stormers 118 times in Super Rugby after making his debut in 2012.

He became a Springbok a year later before being appointed Bok captain in 2017 - leading the Boks to a World Cup win in 2019.

Kolisi thanked everyone at Western Province:

"I would like to thank everyone at Western Province Rugby for what has been an incredible time in my life in which I have grown as a rugby player and a person.

"All of the coaches, management and teammates who had such a big influence on me over the last 11 years and especially the DHL Stormers Faithful and people of Cape Town and beyond who made my time with the union so special. It has been a privilege to experience their support," he said.

Stormers Head Coach, John Dobson wished Kolisi well and thanked him for all that he did as a Stormers and Province player:

"Siya Kolisi will always be a DHL Stormers legend, his story is well-known throughout the world and everyone here is grateful to have played a role in that. We would have loved for him to stay and finish his career where it started, but we wish him all the best.

"We have always done our best to retain the world-class talent we have at the union before looking elsewhere and we are looking forward to announcing some significant contract extensions with some of our experienced players in the near future."

