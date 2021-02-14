EC Nehawu calls for MEC Gomba to step aside following her arrest

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is out on bail after she was arrested on charges relating to fraud, money laundering, and contravention of Municipal Financial Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in the Eastern Cape wants Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba to be relieved of her government duties until her criminal case has been finalised.

Gomba appeared in court on Friday and was released on bail on the same day.

She faces charges relating to fraud, money laundering, and contravention of Municipal Financial Management Act.

She has been implicated in the corruption scandal relating to Former President Nelson Mandela ‘S memorial service.

Nehawu’s Miki Jaceni said while Gomba remains innocent until proven otherwise, the MEC should take a break.

“What the premier does is his call, but we are saying the MEC has proven herself to be bellow standard in terms of delivering what are the expectations of that department.”

Meanwhile, Premier Oscar Mabuyane said he views the matter very seriously and would make his pronouncement in due cause.

