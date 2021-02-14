Limpopo floods: 5 people still missing, residents urged to be cautious

Ten people, including children, lost their lives after they were swept away during floods in the province last month.

JOHANNESBURG – Authorities in Limpopo have warned members of the public to avoid crossing rivers, streams and dams.

This after 10 people, including children, lost their lives after they were swept away during floods in the province since last month.

Limpopo was recently hit by floods due to a tropical cyclone that hit Mozambique.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe said several people including a 14-year-old boy who drowned at the Ga- Mochemi village in Serwalabarwana were still unaccounted for.

“This warning comes after several people, aged between 14 and 73, lost their lives recently – especially young boys. Five drowned people are still missing at this stage. The search operations are still underway.”

