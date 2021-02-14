I have deep respect for you and the work you do – Duarte says to Zondo

Duarte has apologised for the article published in the Daily Maverick, which she says may have been perceived as "disrespectful” – as it appears, she may have been personally attacking Zondo.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte expressed her respect for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the work the commission was doing in unearthing corruption in the state and private sector.

Duarte apologised to the deputy chief justice over her opinion piece in which she took aim at the State Capture commission.

The apology was shared in an official statement by the ANC on Saturday.

In the article published earlier this week, Duarte said the commission is an onslaught against people who voted for the ANC.

She said the article, which was published in the Daily Maverick, may have been perceived as "disrespectful” – as it appears, she may have been personally attacking Zondo.

Duarte explained that her intention in writing the opinion piece was to share her reflections on several witnesses who appeared before the commission.

Her apology comes as the ANC’s highest decision-making body deliberated over a resolution which would require those facing criminal charges to step aside.

This was also against the backdrop of increasing calls for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to step aside from his position – pending the outcome of the corruption charges he is currently facing.

@MYANC Deputy Secretary General Comrade Jessie Duarte letter to the Honourable Chief Justice Zondo on an Op-ed published in the Daily Maverick and expressing continued support to the work of #statecapturecommissionofenquiry. pic.twitter.com/lYCc4MXlxs African National Congress (@MYANC) February 13, 2021

