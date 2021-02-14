Hayley Smith's alleged killer arrested in Western Cape

A Western Cape man was expected to appear in the Wellington Magistrates' Court on Monday for allegedly murdering Hayley Smith.

CAPE TOWN - WARNING: The details described in this article may be disturbing to sensitive readers

A 37-year-old Western Cape man was expected to appear in the Wellington Magistrates' Court on Monday for allegedly murdering Hayley Smith.

Smith, a supermarket manager, was found dead inside her home on Thursday night. It's believed her attacker was known to her.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday, he said gender-based violence would only end when everyone takes responsibility for doing so in their homes, communities, workplaces, places of worship and schools.

She was murdered that very same night.

It’s alleged her four-month-old baby was still attached to her breast when police discovered her body.

Anti-GBV activist and survivor Charlmane Kruger said Smith was known as a good Samaritan.

"She always had a smile on her face, and to receive word of what happened to her was such a shock. You'd have never thought she was suffering at the hands of someone abusing her."

Kruger said urgent intervention is needed to combat this second pandemic.

"I feel the system fails us. I mean, we need to wake up and smell the coffee. Something needs to be done."

