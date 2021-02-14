FS health shocked as images of wounded Dimakatso Ratselane make the rounds

The Free State health department has said it was shocked by what it called the unethical conduct of people who took pictures of Ratselane and shared them.

JOHANNESBURG – The Free State health department has said it was very disturbed by photos of Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane – who was severely assaulted – making rounds on social media.

Ratselane was hospitalised after she was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by her husband in Mangaung on Friday.

Police said the two are said to have been quarrelling before the attack.

Pictures of Ratselane’s severely wounded face went viral on social media, hours after she was attacked.

"The head of the Free State department of health, Dr David Motau, has expressed concern over the photos of Dimakatso Ratselane that have been widely distributed on social media platforms", said spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

Ratselane's husband was now a wanted man, with the incident drawing widespread condemnation in a country plagued by incidents of violence against women and children.

Meanwhile, the SABC has committed to providing Ratselane with the necessary support as she fights for her life in hospital.

The public broadcaster said it would continue to heighten vigilance on gender-based violence.

SABC spokesperson Moni Seapelo said: “The SABC remains an important institution for empowering citizens with valuable information to create awareness regarding various social ills, including the intractable gender-based violence. The SABC is committed to continue playing its critical role in heightening citizen vigilance and consciousness on this matter.”

