First 200,000 coronavirus vaccines en route to Zimbabwe

The jabs, made by China’s state-run Sinopharm, are a donation to Zimbabwe, which is due to buy another 600,000 of the vaccines for delivery early next month.

HARARE - An Air Zimbabwe plane was in China to pick up the country’s first consignment of 200,000 coronavirus vaccines.

The Chinese embassy in Harare tweeted video footage of containers being loaded onto an Air Zimbabwe Boeing in Beijing this morning.

They contained 200,000 vaccines that are due to land at Harare’s Robert Mugabe International Airport early Monday morning.

Skipping Chinas most important #SpringFestival holiday, these Chinese colleagues are busy packing the AirZimbabwe plane with #vaccines donated by China to the people of Zimbabwe.

Skipping Chinas most important #SpringFestival holiday, these Chinese colleagues are busy packing the AirZimbabwe plane with #vaccines donated by China to the people of Zimbabwe.

These will be the first vaccines to be delivered to Zimbabwe. China is also sending vaccines to Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea in this first wave of donations.

Health workers, border officials and funeral parlour workers will be among the first to be vaccinated, according to a roll out plan.

It’ll mark the start of what's being billed as the country’s biggest-ever vaccination programme; officials said they would vaccinate 10 million out of 15 million citizens, though details of how they'll accomplish that still weren't clear.

