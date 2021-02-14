EC shop owners warned of rising attacks, murders

Eastern Cape police are looking for suspects after two shop owners were shot dead in New Brighton on Friday, while another was killed in Kwanobuhle.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern police are searching for two people in the wake of a spate of shop owners being targeted and killed.

It's understood two people were shot dead inside their shop in the New Brighton on Friday.

Police said the criminals fled the scene with stolen goods from the shop and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said: “Police chased after the suspects who fled in a white Mazda bakkie. The suspects abandoned the bakkie in Kwazakhele and fled on foot. All the groceries in the vehicle, plus a 7.65 pistol was found.

New Brighton police are investigating two cases of murder and business robbery.”

Meanwhile, in Kwanobuhle a shop owner was shot dead and his assistant was wounded when three armed men approached the pair while they were busy offloading supplies.

Naidu said goods and an undisclosed amount of money was also taken in that attack.

“We are urging businesses, especially small traders who personally drive to buy their stock, to always be wary of their surroundings. Carrying large amounts of money should be avoided. Electronic transactions are strongly advised.”

