Duarte apologises to Zondo over her comments about the commission

Duarte said in an article on the State Capture Commission

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress’s (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has apologised to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after Daily Maverick published an article where she was quoted saying the testimony at the commission of inquiry was an onslaught of the people.

In the column published on Tuesday, Duarte said the testimony was an onslaught against people saying that because the ANC and the principle of democratic centralisation are under attack so the people who voted for the party.

Duarte said the article was a reflection of some witnesses who appears not to understand that the current system of National Assembly is premised on a proportional representative – largely in line with the West-Minister model which provides for whippery system.

She said in the article it appears that she was directly speaking to or attacking Zondo, and added that it was not her intention to show any disrespect towards the commission chair personally.

Duarte assured the deputy chief of her respect in the work he’s doing to bring to the fore the depth of malfeasance in the state and private sector.

@MYANC Deputy Secretary General Comrade Jessie Duarte letter to the Honourable Chief Justice Zondo on an Op-ed published in the Daily Maverick and expressing continued support to the work of #statecapturecommissionofenquiry. pic.twitter.com/lYCc4MXlxs African National Congress (@MYANC) February 13, 2021

