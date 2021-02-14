Dirco setting ‘dangerous precedent’ in US land matter - Parliament Committee

Following recommendations for an investigation into the R118 million purchase of 'non-existent' land in the US, Dirco suspended its director-general – a decision Mahambehlala said the committee is yet to be consulted on.

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's international relations and co-operation portfolio committee said it has not been briefed about the department’s decision to place its director-general on precautionary suspension.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it placed Kgabo Mohoai on suspension to allow time for the investigations into wasteful expenditure to take place.

This comes after the committee found that a piece of land meant to house diplomats in the US, did not exist.

It’s understood, Dirco lost R118 million as an upfront fee to buy the non-existent land.

Dirco allegedly paid R118 million upfront to acquire a vacant prime piece of land in New York city, to house its operations overseas - however, it emerged there was no vacant plot of land -- only a dilapidated and 'unsuitable' building.

In a report released last year, Parliament's international relations and cooperation portfolio committee said there was a likelihood of wrongdoing following an oversight visit to the property.

The committee’s Tandi Mahambehlala said: “There were many irregularities identified, for example the person who was awarded the tender was not the one who participated in the bidding. The winner did not disclose that he was working with those who lost.”

Following recommendations for an investigation the department has now suspended its director-general – a decision Mahambehlala said the committee is yet to be consulted on.

“The department has not even opted to respond to the committee’s concerns in the oversight report. So, this is setting a very dangerous precedent; the action by the minister; that the department can just ignore the recommendations of the committee and take another course of action without the courtesy of briefing the committee on the matter. ”

In the meantime, Dirco has appointed ambassador Nonceba Losi as the acting director-general.

