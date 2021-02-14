COVID in SA: More than 2,000 new cases and 151 fatalities recorded

The country reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases over the last day, which brought bringing the country's caseload to more than 1,490,000 cases.

JOHANNESBURG –South Africa recorded 151 COVID-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, which pushed the national death toll to 47,821.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of positive cases, followed closely by KwaZulu-Natal with both provinces having reported over 3,000 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate continued to improve at a positive 93%, which meant almost 1,4 million people in the country had recuperated from the virus so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 490 063 the total number of deaths is 47 821 and the total number of recoveries is 1 385 996. pic.twitter.com/XZFCvxsbpu Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 13, 2021

