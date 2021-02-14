20°C / 22°C
COVID in SA: More than 2,000 new cases and 151 fatalities recorded

The country reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases over the last day, which brought bringing the country's caseload to more than 1,490,000 cases.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG –South Africa recorded 151 COVID-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, which pushed the national death toll to 47,821.

The country reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases over the last day, which brought bringing the country's caseload to more than 1,490,000 cases.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of positive cases, followed closely by KwaZulu-Natal with both provinces having reported over 3,000 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate continued to improve at a positive 93%, which meant almost 1,4 million people in the country had recuperated from the virus so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

