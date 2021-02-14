CAF cancels Angola match as Tanzania players quarantined

Tanzania denies the presence of coronavirus in the east African country, claiming prayers spared them, however evidence is mounting of a surge in cases in recent weeks.

NAIROBI – The Confederation of African Football cancelled a Confederation Cup match in Angola on Sunday after players arriving from Tanzania were placed in quarantine, football authorities in Dar es Salaam said.

Tanzanian club Namungo and CD de Agosto of Luanda had been due to meet in the first leg of a qualifying playoff in the continent's second tier club competition.

"The match in Angola is cancelled by CAF. We are following up the case why Namungo was quarantined by the Angolan authorities even after undergoing the mandatory Covid-19 tests," said Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) secretary Clifford Ndimbo in a statement.

The country last provided official case numbers in April 2020.

Namungo won the Tanzanian FA Cup last season, and reached the playoff round for the first time after their South Sudanese opponents, Al Rabita Juba were disqualified.

