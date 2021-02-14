ANC NEC deeply divided over the party’s step aside guidelines

The guidelines penned by Matthews Phosa, which were tabled on Saturday, bolster the integrity commission and recommend a 21-day process to be followed.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress’s (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) is deeply divided over the guidelines for members facing corruption charges or allegations of impropriety.

However, the document penned by Matthews Phosa also warned against the indefinite suspension of members as their court cases could drag for prolonged periods before the courts.

A heated debate was underway on Saturday, with some members pushing for the guidelines to be adopted and party secretary-general Ace Magashule, who faced corruption charges, to step aside while others want ANC branches to be consulted first.

While factional battles ensue over the ANC’s resolution to step aside, Phosa has attempted to set out timelines and rules that can be followed when implementing the resolution.

In documents that have been seen by Eyewitness News, the former ANC treasurer-general gives the party 21 days to deal with a member that is facing charges.

The secretary-general or his deputy would initiate the process, referring it to the integrity commission. The commission will then have two weeks to investigate, with powers to rope in a task team or investigators to assist in gathering and analysing evidence.

But Phosa does warn that the step aside resolution must be carefully considered, as it can amount to suspending a member for over a decade as their case drags before the courts. This, he said, could be a violation of their Constitutional rights and make them accessible to other parties.

