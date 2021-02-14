1,169 teachers, 19 pupils succumbed to COVID-19 since March 2020 - Dept

Department of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga called for a minute of silence to be observed to remember the deceased.

JOHANNESBURG - Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, South Africa's public schools have lost 1,169 teachers to the virus, while eight out of nine provinces have lost 19 pupils.

This was announced by the Department of Basic Education on Sunday during a presentation on the readiness for reopening of schools on Monday, 15 February.

Data on pupils who have succumbed to the virus in the Eastern Cape were to be received once schools openeed.

"This year alone, up to Friday, 12 February, the number of deceased educators stands at 159; while for non-teaching staff we have recorded 63 deaths. This is really heart-breaking, and we convey our sincere condolences to the affected families," said Minister Angie Motshekga.

Motshekga called for a minute of silence to be observed to remember the deceased.

PAPER LEAK HASN'T COMPROMISED EXAMS

An investigation into the 2020 matric exam paper leaks found the National Senior Certificate exams were not compromised, the department said.

The two matric papers, Maths and Physical Science, were leaked in October just hours before matriculants sat for the exams.

