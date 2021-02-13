WC Safety MEC calls for clearing of DNA backlog in police service

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said dealing with the matter would have a significant impact on crime-fighting, especially when dealing with gender-based violence and femicide.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has reiterated calls for the police's DNA backlog to be addressed.

He said delays at the police's forensic science lab hampers service delivery, particularly the finalisation of rape cases.

Fritz said dealing with the matter would have a significant impact on crime-fighting, especially when dealing with gender-based violence and femicide.

The MEC has previously written to Police Minister Bheki Cele regarding the backlog and said an urgent follow up was required.

His spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “While we all have a role to play in reporting, standing up to and assisting victims of gender-based violence and femicide; We will not win the war against femicide and GBV unless we have an effective police service which is both sensitive to the needs of victims and able to protect them.”

Fritz plans to raise the issues surrounding police inefficiencies at the next minister and member of executive councils meeting.

