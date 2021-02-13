WC loses 104 teachers to coronavirus, majority infected in December

Despite a tumultuous 2020 academic year, the education department said it was ready to welcome pupils back.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said 104 teachers in the province had succumbed to COVID-19-related complications since the start of the pandemic.

Pupils were preparing to return to school on Monday, after delays due to a spike in coronavirus infections.

Despite a tumultuous 2020 academic year, the education department said it was ready to welcome pupils back.

“The majority of these cases were in the last two months where we saw an increase in infections which happened while teachers were on holiday,” said the department's Bronagh Hammond.

Over 1.1 million pupils will on Monday return to the 1,415 schools across the province.

Hammond said schools have adapted well to the new normal, and all relevant health and safety protocols were in place.

“Well, last year we proved, as a department, just how resilient we are. And we will again do all we can to ensure quality teaching and learning in every classroom in the province.”

