Step aside guidelines must be discussed at branch level first, ANC NEC hears

The guidelines were tabled at the NEC meeting earlier on Saturday in light of calls from some in the party for Secretary-General Ace Magashule to step aside.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’s (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) heard that guidelines established for the implementation of the step aside resolution have to be discussed at branch level before being adopted.

Magashule is facing numerous corruption charges.

Eyewitness News understands some in the meeting by the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences have already called for him to go but others say the process should not only be left to the NEC.

Those close to ace Magashule called for wider consultation.

Insiders said some want the guidelines to be distributed as a working document across structures in the ANC.

They argued this would allow branches to discuss the issue, as it is not about individuals but will apply to everyone.

Earlier, Eyewitness News reported that branches were slowly starting to weigh in on the matter, in what some described as a low-level campaign to discredit both the NEC and the ANC’s Integrity Commission.