Sassa: No need for current recipients to reapply COVID relief grant

During his state of the nation address this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the R350 grant would be extended for three months.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said there was no need for recipients of the COVID-19 relief distress grant to reapply for the money.

Sassa said information of beneficiaries who had already received the grant was on the system, and therefore they should not apply again.

Western Cape Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez said they would monitor the distribution of the grants carefully.

Her spokesperson Joshua Chigome said: “We will continue to monitor the implementation considering the challenges faced by Sassa regarding the payments of both the temporary disability grant, which lapsed at the end of February 2020 but was then extended to the 31 of December 2020 and the special R350 COVID-19 relief grant."

