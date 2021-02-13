SABC condemns the stabbing of Lesedi FM’s Dimakatso Ratselane

Radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane remains in a critical condition at a Bloemfontein hospital after she was stabbed multiple times and left for dead, allegedly by her husband.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) has expressed outrage following the attempted murder of its Lesedi FM radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane.

Ratselane remains in a critical condition at a Bloemfontein hospital after she was stabbed multiple times and left for dead, allegedly by her husband.

Free State police said the current affairs anchor and her husband were last seen together leaving their home to fetch their children on Tuesday night.

She was later found by a search party in another part of Bloemfontein in the early hours of Friday morning, while her husband, who has been identified as a suspect, was still at large.

SABC' spokesperson Mmoni Seapelo said the cooperation was devastated by the brutal attack on their employee.

“The SABC is saddened by the gender-based violence incident concerning one of its female news employees based in the Free State. The SABC wishes to express outrage and condemns the incident. The corporation views the horrendous incident as one of the enormous threats to the right to life. The SABC also wishes the concerned employee a speedy recovery.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.