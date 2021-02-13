SA inching towards 1.5m COVID cases since start of pandemic

The country reported 2,781 new COVID-19 cases over the last day, which brought the overall case load close to 1,5 million.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 288 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

On Friday, the health department said 47, 670 people in total have succumbed to the virus in South Africa.

The recovery rate continues to improve at 93% meaning almost 1,4 million people have recuperated from the virus.

At the same time, in his annual state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said government's primary focus was beating the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced that South Africa had secured more than 40 million vaccine doses.

“We have secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 12 million vaccines from the Covax facility, Pfizer has committed 20 million vaccine doses; commencing with delivery by the end of the first quarter.”

Ramaphosa acknowledged the setback of last week that saw the initial rollout of Astrazeneca vaccines put on hold following data that showed it was less effective against the South African variant of the virus.

But he’s moved to calm fears around access to vaccines, saying that his government was working on it.

"We are continuing our engagement with all vaccine manufacturers to ensure that we secure sufficient quantities of vaccines that are suitable for the variant that we have here."

