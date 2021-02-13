Mngoma instructs lawyers to go after state following unlawful arrest ruling

Norma Mngoma was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria after she allegedly damaged a luxury vehicle belonging to Gigaba's friend. But the High Court has since ruled the arrest was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG – The estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaga, Norma Mngoma has said she's going after the state following a ruling by the Gauteng High Court that her arrest last year was unlawful.

The court also ordered that her electronic devices be returned to her.

Mngoma was arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria after she allegedly damaged a luxury vehicle belonging to Gigaba's friend.

She appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday, and her case was postponed to 26 March 2021 to allow the state and defence time to study the high court judgment.

Mngoma was arrested in Waterkloof and had her cellphones and laptops seized by the Hawks, but on Wednesday the High Court declared the move illegal.

Now she is launching a civil lawsuit against the Hawks. Mngoma’s lawyer Victor Nkwashu said: “We have an instruction to proceed against the Hawks.”

The High Court also ruled that the Hawks acted with malice, and Nkwashu said their client has been vindicated.

“We are quite pleased with the High Court judgment because it has confirmed that there was a violation of Constitutional rights.”

It was still unclear if the State would proceed with its case.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.