Mutilated body of Seshego boy (12) found, police suspect ritual killing

Police say the boy was attacked by an unknown group while he tried to relieve himself, and his mutilated body was later discovered by a passerby on Friday.

Limpopo police said they have activated the 72-hour implementation plan after the boy’s mutilated body was discovered near a local graveyard.

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police said they were looking for criminals involved in the murder of a 12-year-old boy in Seshego.

The child's mutilated body was discovered on Friday near a local graveyard.

Police said he was attacked by an unknown group on Thursday while relieving himself.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said the murder may be related to ritual killings.

“Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has ordered the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan for the arrest of the suspects involved in the matter of a 12-year-old boy. The body of the deceased was allegedly discovered by a passerby.”

