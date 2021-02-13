Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend

The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is mourning the death of legendary boxing trainer and manager Mzimasi Mnguni.

Mnguni died on Saturday morning at the age 72.

The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as "Bra Mzi" had been battling health problems since a stroke in 2014, which left him in a wheelchair.

Mnguni made history by becoming the trainer who produced the most world boxing champions in the country - such as Welcome "The Hawk" Ncita.

The Eastern Cape province paid tribute to the iconic sportsman, saying he played a pivotal role in the development of boxing in the country.

“While his passing is the last round of the late part of his life, Mr Mnguni’s legacy and contribution to boxing is an everlasting mark in the boxing world. We have a moral duty to keep on supporting boxing so that our province can regain its position as the home of boxing champions,” said provincial spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.