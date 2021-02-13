Makhura assures ‘disappointed’ health workers GP vaccine rollout plan undeterred

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said the delay in the national immunisation campaign meant that the province would have to adapt its own rollout plan, but added that there would be no disruptions.

Briefing the media on the province’s response to the pandemic on Friday, Makhura admitted that healthcare workers in Gauteng were disappointed about the halt in the vaccine rollout.

"I felt this week, huge disappointment from healthcare workers who were ready and were looking forward to this. But there were also a lot of community people who said they had worked so hard to persuade people to vaccinate. We are not disrupting our plans. We have to adapt the rollout plan.”

This came after a study showed that the Oxford -Astrazeneca vaccine the country received at the beginning this month showed little efficiency in relation to a new, widespread variant.

The premier said the province remains prepared to immunise over 200,000 healthcare workers.

South Africa is expected to receive a consignment of 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week – which will kickstart the country’s mass vaccination drive.

