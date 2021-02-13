Limpopo floods claim lives of residents between 8 & 73 years

Authorities said the deceased were swept away by bursting rivers and streams due to tropical storm Eloise that hit Mozambique last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police said devastating floods in the province have claimed ten people and seven are still unaccounted for.

Among areas that were affected are the Vhembe District, Sekhukhune and Waterburg.

“The police in Limpopo are sending a warning message to all members of the public to refrain from crossing the flooded rivers and dams. This warning comes after several people between eight and 73 lost their lives recently. Especially young boys,” said the police’s Moatshe Ngoepe.

