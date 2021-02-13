Infrastructure development key to reigniting GP economic recovery plan – Makhura

Makhura led a briefing of the provincial coronavirus command council on Friday, where he revealed the economic knock-on effect the virus has had.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province needs to reignite its economic recovery plan by creating jobs through infrastructure development.

Gauteng recorded more than 661,000 job losses last year alone.

The premier said they would go back to the drawing to focus on important areas to create employment.

“This year we will pass the Township Economic Development Bill. So, the story of economic recovery and reconstruction in Gauteng is not just something we are talking about in general, it is happening and these investments are creating jobs.”

