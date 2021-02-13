Gift of the Givers sends much needed aid to flood-battered Kuruman

More than 800 families in villages in and around Kuruman, that were battered after recent heavy rains caused flooding, have received support so far.

CAPE TOWN – As the community of Kuruman rebuilds following torrential rain, there have been pleas for food aid and other essential supplies.

Villages in and around Kuruman were battered after recent heavy rains caused flooding.

Relief group Gift of The Givers has said more food is desperately needed.

The organisation said so far more than 800 families have received emergency aid.

Gift of the Givers chief executive officer of Imtiaz Sooliman said: “A helicopter will be arriving in Kuruman to deliver the supplies to needy areas, which will then be supervised by the chief in the area to make sure its distributed equitably, fairly and efficiently to all those homes in need.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.