Gauteng MK Council calls on Zuma to rethink ConCourt defiance

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Umkhonto Wesizwe National Council appealed to former President Jacob Zuma to rethink his attitude towards the ruling by the Constitutional Court forcing him to appear before the State Capture Commission.

Last week, Zuma announced he would defy the apex court order compelling him to give evidence before the commission.

This after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed his application for recusal.

Zuma’s decision to defy the commission appeared to have deepened the crisis in the African National Congress (ANC), with his supporters saying they were fully behind him while others called for him to lead by example as a former head of state.

Earlier this week the MK Veterans Association under Kebby Maphatsoe held an eight-hour meeting with Zuma, vowing to defend him at all costs. But the Gauteng council sang a different tune.

“No doubts your [Zuma] will and ability to stand up and fight for your belief. This time we ask you to fight a different battle. A different fight,” said Gauteng MK Council Chairperson Mpumelelo Ray Cindi.

Over a week ago, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule criticised those calling for Zuma to be suspended from the party, saying they were populists.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal, the party believed Zuma’s refusal to appear before the commission would have profound implications on the unity of the movement.

