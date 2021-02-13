Drip Footwear steps into Venda, adding 6th store to existing chain

The latest opening in Thavhani Mall, Thohoyandou saw locals coming through to support the brand, which has grown to be popular among the country's youth.

JOHANNESBURG - Popular proudly South African sneaker brand, Drip, has added another notch to its belt with the opening of its sixth store in Venda.

Drip, which made its debut just two years ago was created by local entrepreneur Lekau Sehoane.

The brand currently has a footprint in Gauteng and Limpopo, with stores in Pretoria CBD, Joburg's Newtown Junction, Mall of Tembisa in Tembisa, Masingita Mall in Giyani and Mall of the North in Polokwane.

The latest opening in Thavhani Mall, Thohoyandou saw locals coming through to support the brand, which has grown to be popular among the country's youth.

Theres no US without U! To everyone who came through, who sent well wishes, who bought a pair of #DripFootwear and those who still plan to buythank you for helping us achieve the Township Dream one shoe at a time!#DripInVenda is officially open!



Where should we go next pic.twitter.com/om6nLgAveO Drip Footwear (@DRIPFootWear) February 13, 2021

Thank you for making today so special for our shoppers at the #DripInVenda store! We love you @makhadzimuimbi pic.twitter.com/IroxkcwtTq Drip Footwear (@DRIPFootWear) February 13, 2021

We prayyou buy!!! Look at our team work thank you people of Thohoyandou and beyond. #DripInVenda pic.twitter.com/Bh7xsxqQwl Drip Footwear (@DRIPFootWear) February 13, 2021

“I have been getting a lot of support from Venda, and that is why I knew I had to bring it closer to the people. I am very excited about the growth of this brand, it’s just under two years and already doing so great," said Sehoane as he thanked customers.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.