Drip Footwear steps into Venda, adding 6th store to existing chain

The latest opening in Thavhani Mall, Thohoyandou saw locals coming through to support the brand, which has grown to be popular among the country's youth.

Popular proudly South African sneaker brand, Drip, has added another notch to its belt with the opening of its sixth store in Venda on Saturday, 13 February. Picture: Drip Footwear.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Popular proudly South African sneaker brand, Drip, has added another notch to its belt with the opening of its sixth store in Venda.

Drip, which made its debut just two years ago was created by local entrepreneur Lekau Sehoane.

The brand currently has a footprint in Gauteng and Limpopo, with stores in Pretoria CBD, Joburg's Newtown Junction, Mall of Tembisa in Tembisa, Masingita Mall in Giyani and Mall of the North in Polokwane.

The latest opening in Thavhani Mall, Thohoyandou saw locals coming through to support the brand, which has grown to be popular among the country's youth.

“I have been getting a lot of support from Venda, and that is why I knew I had to bring it closer to the people. I am very excited about the growth of this brand, it’s just under two years and already doing so great," said Sehoane as he thanked customers.

