Dirco investigation into R118 m wasted on non-existent US land underway

Dirco's director-general Kgabo Mohoai has been suspended after R118 million of taxpayers’ money was used to buy a vacant piece of land in New York which was later found to have been an old, dilapidated building.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said investigations into millions wasted by the department on a non-existent land purchase in the us were well under way.

R118 million of taxpayers’ money was used to buy a vacant piece of land in New York which was meant to accommodate South Africa's diplomats.

However, in 2019 Parliament's international relations and co-operation portfolio committee was met with an old, dilapidated building when it went to inspect the site.

The wasteful expenditure resulted in the precautionary suspension of the department's director-general Kgabo Mohoai.

Minister Naledi Pandor said Mahoai's suspension does not constitute a judgment on his part.

In the meantime, ambassador Nonceba Losi was appointed acting director-general.

Department spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said: “I can confirm that the director-general of the department of international relations and cooperation has been put on precautionary suspension as from Thursday, to allow the investigation regarding the land purchase that took place in New York.”

