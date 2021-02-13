CPT traffic vehicle gutted by fire, another partially damaged

A traffic vehicle was gutted after it caught alight on Friday night while another vehicle was partly damaged. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Traffic authorities in the Western Cape were investigating the cause of a fire that at the Gallows Hill traffic department in Green Point.

Spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said: “At approximately 20h17 last night, a Cape Town Traffic Services vehicle caught alight at the Gallows Hill traffic department. The vehicle was completely destroyed by the blaze, and a second patrol vehicle was partially damaged. No injuries were reported, and the incident is being investigated.”

