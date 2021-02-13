Battle for the ANC: NEC meets amid calls for dissolution of integrity commission

The NEC has to deliberate over a resolution to step aside; this with an integrity commission report recommending Ace Magashule steps aside with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG – As the African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meets to deliberate on resolutions for members implicated in wrongdoing to step aside, it seems a low-level campaign to discredit its integrity commission and the NEC was underway.

It’s understood some members sent letters to the party raising concerns over the commission.

In some of the letters which Eyewitness News has seen, the integrity commission – which is headed by stalwarts of the party – was accused of being factional and not helping to unite the ANC.

It seems there is limited battleground for ANC secretary-general, Magashule in the party’s NEC.

The man who had previously argued only branches of the ANC can dictate his fate has begun to hear from branches – many of whom have taken issue with the integrity commission calling for his removal.

Some have described this as an unsurprising tactic in his fight to remain as the engine of the governing party.

But members like Phaphano Pasha who also penned letters said the commission must be dissolved.

“Precisely because the integrity committee is not necessarily looking at the misdeeds but is actually looking at the people; and particular people.”

Pasha, who’s shared views on many issues in the party, said she does not find it surprising to hear she was one of many complaining about the state of commission.

“Our displeasure, in many instances, it might be an issue of fairness of saying that the integrity committee must not have eyes.”

The ANC’s NEC will hold a virtual meeting over the next two days.

