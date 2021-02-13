ANC NEC: Top officials to deliver Nasrec ‘step aside resolution’ guidelines

The ANC's highest decision-making body in between conferences has kicked off, it’s expected to deliberate over a 2017 Nasrec elective conference resolution for those facing criminal charges to step aside.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress’s (ANC) top officials will deliver guidelines for the implementation of the step aside resolution to its national executive committee (NEC) on Saturday.

This after taking a decision not to share them with the national working committee (NWC) at its meeting on Friday.

The ANC's highest decision-making body in between conferences has kicked off, it’s expected to deliberate over a 2017 Nasrec elective conference resolution for those facing criminal charges to step aside.

The party's secretary-general Ace Magashule was at the centre of the debate after being charged for corruption last year.

The ANC’s NEC will finally hear what guidelines it must follow when asking accused members to step aside.

The much-anticipated guidelines were said to have been first dealt with by the NWC, but the top six refused to share them.

At least three NWC members toldEyewitness News that the party didn’t want to risk media leaks. Another said load shedding, which hit some during the virtual meeting, and time constraints made it impossible to deal with them.

The NEC was expected to wrap on Sunday.

@MYANC will from tomorrow, Saturday, the 13th of February to Sunday, the 15th of February 2021, hold a regular meeting of its National Executive Committee. #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/DG5DZoKNq5 African National Congress (@MYANC) February 12, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.