Weathering the storm: Makhura says Gauteng’s COVID cases dropping

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said COVID-19 cases had gradually decreased and the province was now weathering the storm quite well.

The Gauteng provincial command council led by Makhura on Friday gave an update on the province’s COVID-19 response.

The presentation covered the vaccination roll-out, the start of the academic year for public schools as well as an update on several Special Investigating Unit cases currently under way.

While the premier welcomed the declining infection rate, he also laid bare the financial impact of the virus.

Makhura said the pandemic had presented an existential threat to the province, which was also battling high poverty and density numbers.

The premier gave the assurance that government would ramp up its efforts to rebuild the country's economic hub.

“We will not be side-tracked, we will focus principally on this task of defeating and overcoming the coronavirus, reopening the economy, reigniting the Gauteng economy on a path for reconstruction and recovery and support those who have been terribly affected by COVID-19.”

