We want professional people to run our local govt - Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has targeted fighting corruption and building the capacity of the state as one of the government’s four top goals for the coming year.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night, Ramaphosa described corruption as one of the biggest stumbling-blocks to the country’s growth and development and how the state capture inquiry had laid bare how the criminal justice system was compromised and weakened.

President Ramaphosa said that it was crucial to keep up the momentum of the past three years in rebuilding law enforcement agencies, which were now working together on investigations and prosecutions.

“We have started the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy which lays the basis for a comprehensive and integrated, society-wide response to corruption.”

Members of a National Anti-Corruption advisory council will be announced soon - a multi-sectoral body that will oversee the initial implementation of the strategy and the establishment of an independent, statutory anti-corruption body that will report to Parliament, and not the African National Congress (ANC) government.

With local government elections still on the cards for this year, Ramaphosa referred to the need for capable people running municipalities, many of which were in crisis.

"In some municipalities, we have often found that less than well-qualified people have been appointed – and all they ever do is to mess up. Now, we are saying the days of messing up are now over – we want professional people to run our local government."

