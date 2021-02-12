WC MEC Madikizela vows to find measures to avoid future Nyanga sinkhole tragedy

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the previous weekend, criminals had dug out large amounts of sand from the embankment of the road and this resulted in the material above collapsing while the children were playing there, unaware of the danger.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said that to prevent another tragic incident as happened on the N2, his department would assess other areas where people dig for sand on highways.

Four boys aged between 11 and 13 died after a sandbank caved in on them on Monday.

Madikizela visited the site and the families of the boys on Thursday.

Sitting inside her informal structure with her hands folded, an emotional mother Fundiswa Kalikopu, said that her 13-year-old son, Iva, enjoyed playing soccer and was a happy child.

He was the youngest of three boys, her baby, and recalled some moments she will treasure.

"When I go to work and come back, when he sees me tired he will give me a massage, because we were living together.''

Nqabayethu Mlaze's mother Landelo said her son was a talkative boy and he had dreamed of becoming a bus driver.

"He made us laugh, he was full of dreams."

MEC Madikizela said that his department was undertaking a full investigation.

He said that the previous weekend, criminals had dug out large amounts of sand from the embankment of the road and this resulted in the material above collapsing while the children were playing there, unaware of the danger.

"The first thing I am currently doing is to conduct a full investigation so that we can establish other areas where this thing is happening. This tragedy is saying to us that we must be more vigilant because I suspect this is happening in a number of areas."

