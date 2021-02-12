Unlawful for schools to deny placement if parents can't pay fees upfront - dept

The Basic Education Department has received reports from destitute parents saying that they could not register their children because they could not afford school fees.

JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department said that it was unlawful for schools to deny pupils placement in school if their parents could not afford to pay school fees upfront.

The department has received reports from destitute parents saying that they could not register their children because they could not afford school fees.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga: "We have children staying at home because schools have told them that if they don't pay a certain amount of money, they will not be registered. That is wrong, it shouldn't happen. Parents have the responsibility to report this to the department, the district offices or the provincial education department."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.