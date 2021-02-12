Teacher unions express mixed feelings about reopening of schools on Monday

The start of the 2021 academic calendar was pushed back last month by two weeks to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases.

CAPE TOWN - With government schools scheduled to open on Monday, unions have expressed mixed feelings about the readiness of institutions across the country.

Unions said while the education sector had made significant progress, there were still too many schools without personal protective equipment.

Teacher unions have conducted another school readiness survey nationally which found about 70% of schools across the country were ready for the opening of schools come Monday.

Naptosa’s Basil Manual said: “That leaves 30%, which is a good percent, that doubt that they will have everything in place.”

Manual expressed concern about schools particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, Sadtu’s Mugwena Maluleke said he was hopeful most schools would be ready, adding pupils could not afford to lose any more learning time.

“Private schools are proceeding and because of the inequality in our country, it is really unacceptable.”

Minister Angie Motshekga is due to update the nation on the state of readiness for the opening of schools on Sunday.

