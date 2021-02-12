Suspect in Grabouw school principal's murder linked to EC killings

Nearly five months after Umyezo Wama Apile High School principal Zanele Mfubesi was shot dead while driving near the N2, police made a breakthrough.

CAPE TOWN - A Grabouw school principal's alleged killer has been linked to murders in the Eastern Cape.

On Thursday, Sizwe Bhebula appeared in the Grabouw magistrates court in connection with the September murder of Zanele Mfubesi.

Bhebula was tracked down in Vredenburg and arrested earlier this month.

During his court appearance yesterday, the accused abandoned his bail bid.

The matter has been postponed until 30 March for further investigation.

He's also being sought in the Eastern Cape in connection with murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that he'd be transported to that province where an arrest warrant had been issued for him.

He's due to appear in the Qumbu magistrates court on Monday on a murder charge.

