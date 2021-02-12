R100bn infrastructure fund operational, has 2021 project pipeline - Ramaphosa

Infrastructure development is the keystone element in government's plan to reignite the economy, spur growth and create jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said the R100 billion infrastructure fund was now fully operational and already had a project pipeline for this year.

The fund blends money from the fiscus, private sector investors and development institutions to bankroll big projects.

“This fund will blend resources from the fiscus and financing from the private sector and development institutions. Its approved project pipeline for 2021 is varied and includes projects such as student housing infrastructure.”

Speaking during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night, Ramaphosa cited two major water projects; a human settlements project in Gauteng; and a series of road rehabilitation projects as further signs of progress.

“These infrastructure projects will lead to the revival of our construction industry, and the creation of much needed jobs.”

Another key sector government hopes would drive jobs and growth was the agriculture sector.

Ramaphosa said efforts to boost production and support farmers and associated industries were yielding results, citing the chicken industry's implementation of its master plan as a particular point of success.

