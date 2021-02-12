Premier Mabuyane ‘notes’ corruption charges against MEC Gomba

Twelve people on Friday appeared in court in connection with corruption linked to Nelson Mandela's memorial service, including Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindisiwe Gomba.

CAPE TOWN – Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane stated he had noted the charges against Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindisiwe Gomba and would communicate his position at a later stage.

The accused include Gomba, ANC regional chairperson Phumzile Mkolo, former Buffalo City Municipality Mayor Zukiswa Veronica Ncitha and her former deputy Themba Tinta.

They've been implicated in corruption and money laundering relating to Madiba's memorial service in 2013.



It's alleged the accused saw a money-making opportunity and plotted to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of R10 million.

They managed to transfer R5.9 million to themselves.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said they misled the municipal council into accepting it was responsible for the transportation of mourners to various venues where memorial services were to be held.

“This matter is coming back to the roll after it was withdrawn in 2019 in order for the investigation to tighten up the loose ends and add more charges.”

The accused have released on bail of 1,000 and the matter has been postponed to 5 March to allow for other suspects to appear in court.

