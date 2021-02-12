Opposition party criticism of Ramaphosa's Sona speech ordinary & expected - ANC

Opposition parties have rated his overall speech as bland and very ordinary, saying it was out of touch and lacked new ideas.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was satisfied with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), saying that opposition party criticism would not deter its government from focusing on the task at hand.

"This is no ordinary year and this is not ordinary State of the Nation Address."

This is how President Ramaphosa set the scene ahead of listing government’s plans for the year.

But opposition parties have rated his overall speech as bland and very ordinary, saying it was out of touch and lacked new ideas.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe disagreed, saying that opposition party criticism was pretty ordinary itself and to be expected.

"Opposition parties will always want to pick up on this or that issue so that they too remain relevant. We are not worried about that, we are focused on what needs to be delivered."

Mabe said that the party was satisfied, praising the president for raising issues it wanted to hear about and addressing issues such as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, economic recovery, spectrum and digital migration.

