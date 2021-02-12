Norma Mngoma's malicious damage to property case postponed to 26 March

Mngoma, who is former Minister Malusi’s Gigaba’s estranged wife, was arrested last July in Pretoria after she allegedly damaged a car belonging to his friend.

JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma’s malicious damage to property case has been postponed to 26 March.

Mngoma, who is former Cabinet minister Malusi’s Gigaba’s estranged wife, was arrested last July in Pretoria after she allegedly damaged a car belonging to his friend.

She is out on R5,000 bail.

Her legal representative Dali Mpofu said: “We don’t see that any reasonable NDPP can continue with this tainted prosecution.”

#NormaMngoma

Nomachule Norma Gigaba arriving at the Pretoria Magistrates Court. EN pic.twitter.com/8YDoRYXBjr EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.