Norma Mngoma's malicious damage to property case postponed to 26 March

Mngoma, who is former Minister Malusi’s Gigaba’s estranged wife, was arrested last July in Pretoria after she allegedly damaged a car belonging to his friend.

Norma Gigaba, wife of Former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba at Pretoria Magistrates Court on 14 September 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Norma Mngoma’s malicious damage to property case has been postponed to 26 March.

Mngoma, who is former Cabinet minister Malusi’s Gigaba’s estranged wife, was arrested last July in Pretoria after she allegedly damaged a car belonging to his friend.

She is out on R5,000 bail.

Her legal representative Dali Mpofu said: “We don’t see that any reasonable NDPP can continue with this tainted prosecution.”

Timeline

