Norma Mngoma’s defence: Case against her 'fruit of poisonous trees'

Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former Minister Malusi Gigaba, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

PRETORIA - The defence in the case of Norma Mngoma said the matter against her is what they call 'fruit of poisonous trees'.

She was taken into custody in July last year after allegedly damaging a car belonging to Gigaba’s friend.

The matter began with the State requesting a postponement, saying it had to refer the case docket to the NDPP for consideration and to study the High Court judgment relating to this case.

Counsel for Mngoma advocate Dali Mpofu agreed with the State prosecutor.

On Thursday, the High Court delivered a judgment declaring Mngoma’s arrest invalid.

Mpofu said that the ruling vindicated his client: “Particularly because the judgment speaks for itself and that it will not be difficult to take the decision to withdraw the charges.”

He also said the arrest of his client appeared to have been through an abuse of power.

“Why were the Hawks of the Mpumalanga division involved when the matter was not a high-level technical investigation?”

The case has been postponed to 26 March to allow both parties to study the High Court judgment and for the referral of the docket to the NDPP.

