More than 2,000 grade 1 and 8 Gauteng pupils still not placed at a school

The Education Department received over 200,000 applications through its online system.

JOHANNESBURG - As government schools across the country prepare to open on Monday, more than 2,000 grade 1 and 8 pupils are still without a school placement in Gauteng.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi appealed to parents to accept alternative schools as the majority of institutions had reached their full capacity.

Lesufi said his department was working to ensure that all pupils were placed by the end of this month.

“Of the 2,401 learners that still need to be placed, we are quite convinced that by the end of next week, we would have concluded the placement because we have ordered mobile classrooms to alleviate pressure where it’s needed.”

