Lesedi FM's Dimakatso Ratselane stabbed multiple times; husband a suspect

Free State police said that she was taken to hospital but her husband, who is now a suspect, was still at large.

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police have opened a case of attempted murder after Lesedi FM radio personality Dimakatso Ratselane was stabbed multiple times and left for dead, allegedly by her husband.

Police said that Ratselane and her husband were last seen together leaving their home to fetch their children on Tuesday night.

She was later found in another part of Bloemfontein at midnight but her husband hasn't been found.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said that when Ratselane was found, she was covered in blood, indicating that she had suffered multiple stab wounds and she couldn't speak.

He said that it was alleged that they had quarreled along the way and they ended up in an informal settlement popularly known as Dinaweng.

Makhele said that Ratselane was found by community members and friends in a critical condition around midnight.

He said that she was taken to hospital but her husband, who is now a suspect, was still at large.

Police have appealed to anyone who might know the whereabouts of the suspect to call CrimeStop or provide information via the MySAPS app.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.