Gauteng DA calls for national register of sex offenders for teachers

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has called for the establishment of a national register for teachers who are known sex offenders.

It’s made the call after a teacher, who was fired by the Gauteng Education Department in 2014, resurfaced at a private school in Kagiso as an acting principal.

The teacher was dismissed from Phahama Secondary School, in the same West Rand township, following allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The department visited the John Martin Catholic School on Thursday following outrage from community members.

The DA's shadow MEC for Education, Khume Ramulifho, said the national sex offenders register should be made public for both government and private schools.

“Teachers who are dismissed for sexual assault or harassment or rape do get back to the system because there is no mechanism to track or blacklist them. The public must have access to the national register for sex offenders.”

