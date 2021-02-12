Hawks probe if murder of '27s gang leader' linked to that of 'kingpin' Wainstein

Alleged 27s gang leader William 'Red' Stevens was shot dead outside his Kraaifontein home more than a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are investigating whether the recent murder of alleged 27s gang leader William 'Red' Stevens was connected to that of suspected international steroid kingpin Brian Wainstein.

He was a co-accused in Wainstein's 2017 murder along with controversial businessman Mark Liftman and alleged gang boss Jerome Booysen. The trio was arrested in December.

This week police, however, made a breakthrough in the investigation with the arrest of nearly a dozen more suspects.

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said: “At this stage, some of them were granted bail as they appeared in court the previous day. As with Williams being killed last week, we are looking at the possibility that it might be because of his involvement in the case.”

